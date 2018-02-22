ECP declares PML-N’s Senate nominees independent candidates

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday declared all Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) nominees for the upcoming Senate election independent candidates in the wake of the Supreme Court’s verdict in Elections Act case, which made ousted premier Nawaz Sharif ineligible to run the party.

The ECP further said that the PML-N’s candidates cannot run for the Senate elections on the party tickets.

The election body said that Senate polls will be held as per schedule.

PML-N’s candidate contesting the upcoming PP-20 Sargodha by-polls was also declared as the independent.

Earlier in the day, the PML-N issued new tickets to the party’s candidates for the Senate elections.

The decision to issue new tickets was taken during a PML-N meeting, following which party chairman Senator Raja Zafarul Haq visited the ECP and signed forms of candidates.

Speaking to the media outside the ECP, Haq said it had become necessary to visit the chief election commissioner following the Elections Act decision.

He added that the party was deliberating on names for president and a decision will be taken by the PML-N Central Executive Committee soon.

On Wednesday, the apex court had announced that a person who doesn’t qualify on Article 62 and 63 of the constitution can also not hold the office of the presidency of any political party.

SC had also annulled all decisions made by Nawaz Sharif as the party president.

The SC had also directed the ECP to remove Nawaz’s name from the column of party presidents.