Punjab bureaucracy puts heads together to tackle NAB

LAHORE: The bureaucratic muscle of the Punjab government has decided to counter the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) sweep in Ashiana Housing Scheme scandal, which resulted in the arrest of former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) DG Ahad Cheem earlier on Wednesday.

According to sources, a meeting in Lahore is underway where bureaucratic big-wigs have put heads together to contemplate on how to tackle NAB as further arrests are expected in the wake of revelations made by Ahad Cheema in NAB’s custody. The meeting comes as more officers are expected to come under NAB’s teeth in the scandal.

The NAB has also decided to investigate Cheema pertaining to the fire that broke out in the LDA building which had burnt most of the record.

During the meeting, the Punjab government reportedly decided not to cooperate with the anti-graft bureau, upon which many of the bureaucrats decided to oppose the government’s directives. It was also reported that the government officials sought an FIR against the NAB chief; however, the police officials refused to do so. Upon which, the home secretary got infuriated and threatened the meeting participants, including police officers and other participants, with dire consequences, including posting them out of the province.

Some of the disgruntled bureaucrats also decided to move the Lahore High Court in this regard.

A main character of the scandal, Paragon Chairman Nadeem Zia, has also disappeared and search for him is underway.