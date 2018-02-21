Youth guns down sister, injures two over domestic dispute

JHELUM: A youth gunned down his younger sister and injured two others over a domestic dispute on Wednesday.

Police said that accused hailing from suburbs of Jhelum exchanged hot words with sisters over domestic issues after which he opened straight fire at them.

As a result of firing a girl, stated to be a student of class 8 was killed on the spot while two other sisters sustained bullet wounds. The culprit fled the scene after committing the crime.

The body and injured were shifted to hospital where the injured girls were referred to Rawalpindi due to critical condition.