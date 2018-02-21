Won’t let MQM-P get divided: Sattar

LAHORE: Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar on Tuesday said that he would not let MQM-P become divided and expressed his wish of visiting the Bahadurabad faction without any terms and conditions.

Addressing the media, he said, “Please make the Bahadurabad faction understand that it is not right to divide the party like this and let me come there without any terms and conditions. I promise I will not let MQM-P be divided.”

Sattar said that the party’s centralisation was being affected and urged the Bahadurabad faction to acknowledge the result of the intra-party election.

He further said that MQM-P was falling prey to scheming by its own people.

Earlier, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui led Bahadurabad faction of MQM-P filed a petition in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the Farooq Sattar led faction, calling the intra-party election invalid.

Petitioners Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Farogh Naseem said that Farooq Sattar had been removed from the position of the party convener on February 11 and had no right to dissolve the Rabita Committee and conduct the election. They also accused him of conducting the election using fake electoral rolls.

MQM-P’s Farooq Sattar led faction conducted intra-party election in Karachi on February 18 in which Sattar was elected as the party convener.