US bid to put Pakistan on global terror watch-list fails

The United States (US) has failed to find partners in its bid to put Pakistan on the global terror financing watch-list during an ongoing conference in Paris.

The six-day conference of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) continues in the French capital. The meeting was due to vote on a US motion to put Pakistan on the global terror watch-list.

But, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said early on Wednesday that the US has failed in its bid against Pakistan.

In a tweet, Asif has said that Pakistan’s efforts have paid off, and the Paris conference has deferred voting for three months.

He said that there was ‘no consensus on nominating Pakistan for the list’ and that he was ‘grateful to the friends who helped’ in the process.

Our efforts paid,FATF Paris 20Feb meeting conclusion on US led motion to put Pakistan on watch list

-No consensus for nominating Pakistan

-proposing 3months pause &asking APG for another report to b considered in June الحمداللہ

Grateful to friends who helped — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) February 20, 2018

Asif also says that the Financial Action Task Force has asked Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering to submit another report in June 2018.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Miftah Ismail has been in Paris to plead Pakistan’s case at the ongoing session.

Ismail left for Paris at the weekend to attend the FATF meetings, said officials of the Finance Ministry. The decision to send the adviser was taken abruptly.