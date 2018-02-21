‘Sharifs want to dictate judgments again’, says PPP chief

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday alleged that the Sharif brothers wanted to “dictate judgments to the judiciary once again”.

“We will not tolerate any such attacks on the judiciary anymore,” said Bilawal and added the Sharifs were not aware that Pakistan had changed.

The PPP chairman in his statement also alleged that the judges were blackmailed during the Panama case and both Nawaz and Shehbaz pressured the judges by labelling the international corruption scandal a ‘conspiracy’ against them.

Saying that the Sharif family has “mastered in lying and hypocrisy”, Bilawal further alleged that the Sharif brothers also dictated verdicts against former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and ex-president Zardari.