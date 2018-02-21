SC reserves judgement in Election Act 2017 case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday reserved its judgement on the Election Act 2017 which was the key to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif gaining the position of party head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) prior to his disqualification.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) announced that they will reassemble at 4:30 pm to confirm whether the short order shall be issued today on February 21 or later.

The Elections Reforms Act 2017, which had been instrumental in paving the way for the ousted PM to become party head even after his disqualification from holding political office under Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution, owing to corruption charges, was challenged by mainstream political parties including the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

On January 1, the apex court declared the petitions challenging the act, maintainable. The bench was evaluating the consequences of the anti-judiciary remarks passed by the disposed premier.

During the case’s hearing, the bench has consistently been of the view that in the light of Article 5 of the Constitution, abusing the judiciary is being disloyal to the state. The judges are also considering whether the person ridiculing the judiciary can assume the position of a party head.

“We have to draw the lines so that a looter could not become party head. God forbid if a crook becomes a party head,” the CJP had opined on February 15.

Meanwhile, PML-N’s counsel Salman Akram Raja was of the view that the people of Pakistan know better about is eligible for the position.

Justice Ahsan stated that a party head has a direct connection with parliamentary members and if a disqualified person heads a party then that simply means that the said disqualified person can control lawmakers.

“If the party head is polluted then whole scheme is polluted,” he stated.