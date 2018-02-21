PML-N forced judges to pass verdict against Benazir, Asif Zardari: Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal on Wednesday stated that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) forced the judges to pass a verdict against Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari punished with taped conversations of Shehbaz Sharif and Saifur Rehman acting as proof.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took to Twitter and shared a taped conversation between Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Justice (retd) Abdul Qayyum, in which the former can be heard asking the judge to “take care” of a case against former PML-N Member of National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Sarwar.

“This is what conspiracy and judicial victimisation looks like. Sharifs dictating judgments against Benazir Bhutto and Asif Zardari,” Bhutto noted.“Blackmailing judges is justice, while the Panama decision, based on an international scandal, is called conspiracy. Sharifs are masters at this game of lies, deceit and hypocrisy,” he added on his social media handle.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Bilawal went on to say that he doesn’t support institutional conflicts and that the parliament and Constitution are two supreme institutions of the country.

Bilawal further stated that if judicial reforms are needed, they shouldn’t be a controversial reform. “You need to sit with lawyers, civil society and others to form laws and amendments,” said the PPP chairman.

Saying Punjab’s current politics disheartens him, Bilawal said his party wants to make Lahore “progressive and peaceful.”

He further stated that it’s a joke with the nation when the longest serving Prime Minister of the country [Nawaz Sharif], who still enjoys government in the federation, “acts as if he’s in the opposition.”