NAB arrests LDA’s ex-DG Ahad Cheema in Ashiana scam

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrested Lahore Development Authority (LDA) former director general Ahad Cheema in relation to the Ashiana Housing Scheme scandal.

The bureau has been conducting an inquiry against the officials of the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC), Lahore Casa Developers, Lahore Development Authority and others, said a notification issued by NAB Lahore.

The aim of the Ashiana housing scheme – an initiative of the Punjab government, was to provide economical and adequate residential facilities to the people with low-incomes and the government had invested Rs2 billion while acquiring 672 kanals of land in the Muloani Harlan area near Darbar Baba Noor Shah.