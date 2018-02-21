Human trafficker disguising as ‘hajj, umrah travel agent’ arrested

KARACHI: A human trafficker by the name of Qaiser Abbas Khan was arrested by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle.

Khan was operating as the chief manager of Al Hashmi Travel Hajj and Umrah. He was running the travel agency without having any legal authorisation. The very same agency had been seized by FIA in the past as well.

Officials recovered 11 passports and other material from the possession of accused and the office premises were seized as well.

An FIR under 46/2018 U/S 6(1)(G)(H) Passport Act 1974 R/w 201,109 PPC has been registered and an investigation has commenced.