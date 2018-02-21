Giant panda artificially inseminated in Taiwan’s zoo

TAIPEI: A female giant panda, Yuan Yuan, received artificial insemination from the semen of male panda Tuan Tuan at Taipei Zoo on Wednesday.

Both the pandas were born in 2004 and were given as a goodwill gift to Taiwan by the Chinese mainland in 2008. They had their first and only cub so far, Yuan Zai, on July 6, 2013, also by artificial insemination.

The zoo has been attempting to assist the pair to conceive again since 2015.

Female pandas can only become pregnant once a year and normally have litters of one or two cubs.

Eve Wang, curator of the giant panda pavilion at Taipei Zoo, said Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan are still of childbearing age, although they have passed the optimum period for giving birth from seven to 12 years old. A female giant panda used to have given birth at the age of 19.

Yuan Zai, the female cub of Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan, is more than four years old and close to its sexual maturity.

“We hope to find a husband for Yuan Zai or use frozen sperm from a suitable male. We need to have discussions on the issue with the mainland,” said Wang.