KARACHI: The police arrested a banned terrorist outfit during a crackdown here on Tuesday.

The operation was conducted in District East of Karachi on a tip-off, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East. He further said that during operation, a terrorist of a defunct organization, Kashif going by an alias of Kilo, was arrested.

The detainee had been declared dead by the authorities in order to avoid sabotaging the efforts to arrest him.