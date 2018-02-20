Rao Anwar’s close aide arrested in Karachi

Police made headway in the Naqeebullah murder case on Monday after arresting former DSP Qamar Zaman, considered a close aide of absconding former SSP Rao Anwar involved in the extrajudicial killing of Waziristan youth Naqeebullah Mehsud.

According to police sources, Sindh Additional Inspector General (IG) Aftab Pathan summoned former Malir Investigations SP Malik Altaf Sarwar and former DSP Qamar Ahmed for questioning.

Qamar was arrested immediately after he failed to provide satisfactory answers to the queries put forth by the interrogators. Meanwhile, Malik Sarwar was allowed to go on the condition that he would provide all details of police encounters during Anwar’s tenure.

Both Sarwar and Qamar have been close associates of Anwar and had occupied their posts in Malir for a long time.

Further, police also arrested a constable named Guddu. At least nine other cops have also been detained in connection with the Naqeeb murder case.

The total number of arrests made so far by police after the Waziristan native’s killing had reached 11.