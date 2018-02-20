Punjab okays uplift schemes costing Rs12 billion

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 12014.584 million.

These schemes were approved in the 52nd meeting of the PDWP of the current fiscal year presided over by the Planning and Development Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

The approved development schemes include construction of Flyover at Aziz Cross on GT Road, Gujranwala at the cost of Rs. 7671.328 million, the establishment of a model cattle market in Multan at the cost of Rs. 1199.603 million, reclamation of waterlogged agriculture land in Bahawalnagar at the cost of Rs. 1535.893 million and mitigation of water logging in Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs. 1607.760 million.