PTI to take to streets if ‘Nawaz uses Parliament to attack judiciary’

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said that disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif is now using the Parliament to attack the judiciary and save himself.

While speaking to the media during a visit to Peshawar, the PTI chairman said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) attacked judges just like a “Mafia” would.

Imran claimed that the PML-N is scared of the upcoming verdict of the accountability court against Nawaz— who is facing three corruption references, adding that Nawaz could have defended himself in the court as he had ample opportunity.

Referring to a question related to his usage of government helicopters, the PTI chairman said that he never used KP’s helicopters in a personal capacity.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday resumed the investigation into the PTI chief Imran Khan’s alleged use of helicopters provided by the provincial government to the government officials.

On February 3, Imran Khan had said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had clarified that there was never any personal or private use of government helicopters by him.