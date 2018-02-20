Petition filed in LHC seeks public hanging of Zainab’s killer

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday seeking public hanging of Imran, killer of minor girl Zainab in Kasur.

The petition was filed by Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry who pleaded that there was no need of making any amendment in law for publicly hanging Imran. The Punjab government could execute Imran publicly under section 22, he added. He also suggested that the culprit should be hanged at the same spot from where the body of Zainab was found.

The petitioner requested the court to issue orders to the Punjab government to implement section 22 in this particular case.