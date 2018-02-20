Patient attendants being charged for using hospital lavatories in Peshawar

PESHAWAR:

Patient attendants at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) protested against the administration for charging them money for using the hospital lavatories on Tuesday.

The protestors argue that the Hospital is one of the largest in Peshawar and its facilities are available for public use. One protester explained that the individual supervising the lavatory would charge each person 10 Rupees for each use. Upon being asked, the supervisor explained that he was ordered to do so by the Deputy Medical Super Intendent of the hospital.

The hospital administration was not available for comments.