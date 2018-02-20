Pakistani Sikh wins humanitarian award

LAHORE: Sardar Ramesh Singh Khalsa, a Pakistani Sikh won a humanitarian award at World Sikh Awards held in Canada.

Speaking to The Express Tribune, Ramesh, who is the patron-in-chief of Pakistan Sikh Council, a charitable organisation, said that he was proud of winning such recognition on an international forum. He said that he felt fulfilled to be the first Pakistani Sikh to have received international honours.

The 33-year-old won the award in the ‘Sikhs in Charity’ category after having worked for the rights of Sikhs and other communities for the past 16 years. His organisation provides food, supplies and shelter to the underprivileged in the society.

Ramesh said that his organisation was working to promote interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence. He also said that the government should recognise the achievements of those hailing from minority groups so they could be encouraged to serve Pakistan even more.