It’s finally here! PSL 2018 trophy unveiling underway in Dubai

DUBAI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 is finally here after a year of bated breaths. The unveiling of the glittering winners’ trophy is underway in Dubai International Stadium, before the cricketing action gets underway from February 22.

The trophy will be received by the captains of the PSL teams, and carried to the ceremony by defending champions Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy.

The #HBLPSL 2018 trophy unveiling ceremony 🏆#DilSeJaanLagaDe ‎Posted by Pakistan Super League on‎ 20 فروری, 2018

The event is attended by the managements and owners of the PSL franchises, along with top officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The opening ceremony for the tournament will be held on February 22, ahead of the first match between Peshawar Zalmi and debutants Multan Sultans.