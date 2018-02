PESHAWAR:

The Inspector General Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) has suspended security officer of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar for misbehaving with a female journalist.

Taking notice of the report that LRH security officer misbehaved with a female reporter of a private TV channel, the IGP suspended him with immediate effect.

The IGP has also sought report of the incident from Chief City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar.