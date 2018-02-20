Ban on Nawaz’ speeches to be considered ‘pre-poll rigging’: Ahsan Iqbal

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said if Nawaz Sharif is removed from the political landscape of the country then the masses would consider it pre-polling rigging.

Iqbal said this while speaking in a Geo TV programme, where he was invited to talk on the government’s announcement of a policy change on higher judiciary. “Nawaz Sharif was removed from his post, if his speeches are banned, then Pakistani masses will consider it pre-polling rigging,” he said.

PML-N on Monday decided on a change in its policy on the higher judiciary in Pakistan. According to sources, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi issued directives that the conduct of judges would be discussed in the parliament.

The prime minister while addressing a session of the National Assembly on Monday repeated the same and said that to avoid confrontation among institutions it was better for the House to debate on the matter and invited the opposition to mull over the same.

When asked to comment on what decision exactly the government has decided on, Ahsan Iqbal said the PML-N has “no conspiratorial agenda” but that it simply wanted to ensure all institutions to work under their respective constitutional ambit. “As a democratic force, we want to avoid any confrontation between institutions,” he said, adding that opposition and the government should discuss the issue and not divide on the matter.