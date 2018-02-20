All institutions should stay within constitutional limits: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: State Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that all institutions should remain within their constitutional limits.

Aurangzeb, during a National Assembly (NA) session on Monday, agreed with opposition leader Khursheed Shah on the fact that mistakes have been made.

Some examples of those ‘mistakes’ she said were politicians booked for stealing cattle, sweets being distributed after Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s hanging and oaths taken under military dictators. “Should we not learn from these mistakes and move on,” she asked, adding that her party respects the courts as constitutional guardians.

“Sending a prime minister packing and referring to him as ‘Godfather’ and ‘Sicilian Mafia’ is a rejection of the people’s opinion,” Aurangzeb opined and further added that criticising the judgment [of Nawaz’s disqualification] is her right, as it is Nawaz’s.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in his address at the NA on Monday said that it was better for the House to debate on the matter in order to avoid confrontation among institutions.

The PM’s comments followed his directives to Pakistan Muslim League-Noon (PML-N) parliamentary party members that the judges conduct of conduct will now be discussed in the Parliament.

He had said that elected representatives are termed “thieves, robbers and Godfather” in the courts, and complained that government officials are humiliated.

“Does this house not have the right to legislate?” Abbasi questioned. “Or will we have to seek permission to legislate.”