Trump Jr in India to promote Trump Towers

NEW DELHI: “Trump is here. Are you invited?” asks a newspaper headline in India, where Donald Trump Jr is expected to arrive on Monday to promote “Trump Towers” properties in the country.

Those who purchase properties in Gurgaon before Tuesday would be invited to meet and dine with Trump Jr on Thursday. Trump Jr, who became the Executive Director of Trump Organisation after his father was elected US president, has the largest real estate investments in India after the US.

Indian media report an 18% property price hike in anticipation of the visit whilst some sources claim a 30% increase in price above market rates. Trump Jr is also expected to speak at a business conference on Friday with regards to indo-pacific relations. The US embassy denies Trump Jr is on an official visit to India.