Second phase of documents’ verification of Chitral religious clerics completed

CHITRAL: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government and the Chitral district administration have completed the second phase of documents verification of religious clerics of different mosques in Chitral.

This is a part of an initiative by the provincial government of giving Rs10,000 per month honorarium each to the religious clerics. In this regard, a ceremony was held at Shahi Mosque Chitral. Chitral Assistant Commissioner Sajid Nawaz, who was the chief guest of the event, said it was a positive step by the provincial government for empowering religious clerics. He said that the honorarium would be increased with the passage of time.

Rural Development Assistant Director Faheemul Jalal said that the verification process of documents of clerics of Chitral was held and completed on merit basis. He said that some 500 clerics attended the session of verification and submitted their documents along with their account numbers. After completion of this process, their monthly stipend will start which would be transferred to their bank accounts.