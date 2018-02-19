IHC drops writ petition challenging nomination papers of PML-N candidate

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday rejected a writ petition, challenging the nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for Senate elections Asad Junejo.

Petitioner Imran Ashraf and Asad Junejo, along with their counsel, appeared before the court of Justice Aamir Farooq.

The counsel of the petitioner was of the view that Junejo had deliberately concealed his assets and he could not be considered ‘truthful’ anymore. He requested the court to reject the nomination papers of Junejo.

Counsel of PML-N candidate for Senate elections replied that his client had wholly revealed information regarding his properties, with the exception of one inherited property on which a case had been registered. Therefore, this particular property was not mentioned in the nomination papers, the counsel added.