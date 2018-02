QUETTA: A man, traveling from Sharjah, was caught at Quetta International Airport smuggling four falcons in his luggage, on Monday morning.

Airport officials asked the passenger to open a ‘suspicious’ large wooden box, and were surprised to discover hidden falcons. The falcons were of Australian, German, Arab breed and their market value is estimated at around Rs10 million. The high-speed birds will be handed over to the local authorities on Tuesday morning, officials said.