SC gave a weak verdict in Panama Papers case: Imran

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said that the Supreme Court (SC) gave a weak verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Referring to ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s comments on his disqualification by SC on the basis of iqama, Imran, in an interview with a private TV channel, said that SC’s verdict should have been based on Panama Papers instead of iqama.

Responding to a question, Imran said that he did not criticise the verdict because the judiciary was already under attack by Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N).

He further said that Nawaz repeatedly made speeches against the judiciary which amounted to contempt. He should have been imprisoned for it but when the judiciary did not take any action, he became more courageous, he added.