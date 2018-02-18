Plus-size models stage protest outside London Fashion Week

LONDON: As the London Fashion Week kicked off, a group of plus-size models turned the attention away from the shows to the chilly streets outside where they were holding a protest in lingerie, reported The Independent.

Headed by outspoken body advocate Hayley Hasselhoff, in collaboration with plus-size fashion retailer Simply Be, the protest turned photoshoot was held to highlight the importance of celebrating women of all sizes and to encourage designers to use larger models in their shows.

Showing their support for plus-size beauty, Hasselhoff and seven other models posed in their underwear while holding body-positive signs in the air, which read: “Love your curves” “LFW – Where are the Curves?” and “Curves shouldn’t mean compromise.”

According to Angela Spindler, the chief executive of the parent company that owns Simply Be, the point of the protest was to raise awareness to the work that still needs to be done to make the fashion industry more inclusive and diverse.

Spindler said: “We want the fashion industry to change the way it represents body shapes. This isn’t about ‘skinny shaming;’ we think that shape should be celebrated irrespective of size, and it is time that the industry became more diverse – after all fashion is for everyone.”

Hasselhoff agreed, adding: “I think it’s really important that we continue to campaign for body positivity and diversity in the industry. We want to give women everywhere the confidence to be who they are. This is only achieved by showing a wide variety of models, irrespective of size.

“By tearing up the ‘one size’ fits all’ fashion rulebook, we hope to encourage any woman, whatever her size, to feel fabulous in their skin,” Hasselhoff said.

As the average British woman’s dress size is now 16, the models and Simply Be are calling on the fashion industry to choose models that reflect these statistics.

The protest comes after the brand hosted a plus size “curve catwalk” during the last London Fashion Week, which featured models such as Tess Holliday, who is a size 26 and size 22 Callie Thorpe.

Although the fashion industry is taking small steps towards becoming more inclusive, with unedited campaigns, the protest proves there is still work to be done. Recently, plus size model Ashley Graham made it to the Forbes top ten highest paid models list which was a big win for women all over the world.

Nonetheless, if the fashion industry is to be truly inclusive, all sizes need to be represented in print campaigns, as well as on the runway.