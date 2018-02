SHEIKHUPURA: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s President Nawaz Sharif is addressing a party rally at Company Bagh.

Earlier, former premier’s daughter Maryam Nawaz addressed the rally and congratulated the party workers for arranging a successful rally.

Nawaz said he has not seen a bigger public rally in Sheikhupura, adding that “it seems from today’s crowd that they will go beyond Lodhran in the next general elections”.

This is a developing story….