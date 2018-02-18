Fourth retired IGPs conference to be held in March

ISLAMABAD: The fourth retired inspectors general of police (IGP) conference would be held in the last week of March, said Association of Former Inspectors General of Police (AFIGP) President Iftikhar Rashid Sunday.

In a meeting chaired by the president, it was decided that the theme of this conference will be related to police reforms in the context of future imperatives of policing in Pakistan. Selected officers will be making brief presentations, followed by open discussion, a press release said.

The meeting was being held by AFIGP in collaboration with International Crime Investigation Training Assistance Program (ICITAP) and a few other related agencies.

All arrangements were reviewed during this meeting and tasks were assigned to various units/officers. The primary purpose of this conference is to evolve a strategy and mechanism in order to equip and enable the police to meet future challenges professionally.

It may be worthwhile to mention here that AFIGP chapters have also been set up in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh. The chapter in Sindh will also look after the affairs of Balochistan province.

The executive bodies of these chapters have been elected through a fair and impartial process under the supervision of the chief election commissioner appointed in the inaugural session.