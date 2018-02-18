55g gold crown to welcome Maryam Nawaz in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: Maryam Nawaz, daughter and political heir of the deposed prime minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif will receive a 55-gram gold crown upon her arrival at a public gathering in Sheikhupura, Punjab on Sunday.

The crown embellished with a giant ruby as well as with diamonds with approximately worth Rs1.3 million and is intended to be a gift from the local traders to the former first daughter.

Reports are amiss that a ‘coronation’ ceremony will take place at the gathering where Sharif and Maryam are expected to address the crowd.