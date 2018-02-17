Voters’ thumbs have more power than umpire’s finger, says Nawaz

LODHRAN: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif on Saturday told his supporters that voters’ thumbs hold more power than umpire’s fingers.

Earlier, while addressing the workers convention in New Stadium of Lodhran, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the arrogance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan was dismissed by the voters in NA-154 by-polls.

The PML-N senior leaders are visiting Lodhran in order to thank the locals for voting for the PML-N candidate in the NA-154 by-polls.

The PML-N workers prepared for the rally all night long to celebrate their leader’s arrival.

It is worth mentioning that NA-154 of Lodhran was among four constituencies for which PTI chief Imran Khan had long struggled to get the results of the 2013 general elections checked on allegations of rigging. Jehangir Tareen had defeated Siddique Baloch in the previous by-elections.

Political analysts Salman Abid blamed dynastic politics, the politics of money and incompetent advisers of Imran Khan for the defeat in NA-154. He said, “This policy of Imran Khan is against his politics of ‘change’. The PML-N proved that it is a powerful party for electoral politics.”

The NA-154 seat had fallen vacant after the then PTI Secretary General Jahangir Tareen was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in December 2017. The disqualified leader had fielded his son Ali Khan Tareen in his place.

Ali Tareen on Monday secured 91,230 votes against the victorious PML-N candidate Syed Iqbal Shah who obtained 116,590 votes. There were 431,002 registered voters in the constituency.