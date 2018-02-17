Two lady doctors suspended after woman gives birth to child outside hospital

GUJRAT: Two lady doctors of Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital were suspended after a woman gave birth to a child outside the hospital on Saturday.

According to details, the woman with labour pain was shifted to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital Gujrat but the administration instead of admitting her referred the woman to CMH Kharian Cantt. However, the woman gave birth to child outside the hospital.

Family of the lady held a protest demonstration against the administration of the hospital for slackness. Taking notice of the incident, Medical Superintendent (MS) Shahid Farooq suspended the two lady doctors responsible for the incident.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Randhawa said that investigation into the matter was underway and those responsible would be brought to book.