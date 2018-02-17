Syra, Shahroz Sabzwari to appear together on the silver screen?

Lollywood’s sweetheart couple, Syra Shahroz and Shahroz Sabzwari are all set to venture onto the silver screen with their upcoming film.

While details on this upcoming project are close to none, Instagram posts by the two actors suggest that the film may be a love story.

Both the actors shared the same picture on Instagram. Shahroz’s caption read, “Sai- P.s. a valentines gift for our fans”, while Syra’s captioned the picture, ” -Roz. P.s. a valentines gift for our fans.”

Nonetheless, reports are adrift that this project is the one that the couple signed onto nearly five years ago.

Speaking to a leading daily, Syra shared that she was extremely excited about the project from the moment she read the script and her excitement has only grown. She further added that she was ecstatic about sharing screen space with her husband, whom she immensely respects as an actor, because this would help them bond and spend more time together.

Shahroz, on the other hand, did not share any comments and preferred to remain quiet about the project.

Directed by debutant director Omar Essa Khan, the reason behind such a long delay in the release of the film has not be revealed.

The untitled film has in its team a French cinematographer who has studied under veteran Academy Award-winning DOP, Russell Carpenter of Titanic and The Terminator. Currently, under production, the film went on-floors just last month and is aiming at wrapping up shooting by March.