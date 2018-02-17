Shoaib Akhtar appointed as PCB’s adviser to chairman, brand ambassador

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board PCB) on Friday appointed world’s fastest bowler Shoaib Akhtar as adviser to the PCB Chairman Najam Sethi

The news broke out when Najam Sethi himself tweeted announcing Shoaib Akhtar’s appointment. The king of speed Shoaib Akhtar has also been made the brand ambassador of PCB.

Shoaib Akhtar has been appointed Advisor to Chairman on Cricket Affairs/Brand Ambassador PCB — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) February 16, 2018

The fast bowler is also serving as Lahore Qalandar’s mentor for the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).