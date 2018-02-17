Shoaib Akhtar appointed as PCB’s adviser to chairman, brand ambassador

3 hours ago BY News Desk

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board PCB) on Friday appointed world’s fastest bowler Shoaib Akhtar as adviser to the PCB Chairman Najam Sethi

The news broke out when Najam Sethi himself tweeted announcing Shoaib Akhtar’s appointment. The king of speed Shoaib Akhtar has also been made the brand ambassador of PCB.

The fast bowler is also serving as Lahore Qalandar’s mentor for the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Post Views: 32


Related posts

*

*

Top