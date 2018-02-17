Seplaa forges Turkey linkages for Pakistani entrepreneurs

LAHORE: The Seplaa Enterprises has partnered with a number of Turkish educational and international development sector organisations to create the Pakistan Turkey Impact Entrepreneurship Development Programme to be conducted in Lahore and Istanbul from February- September 2018.

The programme was launched under ICx Seplaa International on 9th February, at Seplaa Hub, Lahore. The event was attended by Seplaa Enterprises CEO Ammara Farooq Malik, Seplaa Hub Director Zahra Wyne, Rashid Mansur, Honorary Consul General of Turkey, Mansoor, Zuhair Rana of LCCI, ICx Seplaa mentors, emerging entrepreneurs, media and bloggers.

During the launch, the business opportunities and possible linkages were discussed broadly. Seplaa Enterprise CEO Ammara Farooq Malik talked about the importance of this programme in helping to create people to people contact for greater trade opportunities and for Pakistanis to be able to export their skills and business to Turkey.

She is due to speak as an expert on entrepreneurship and social enterprise development in Pakistan with a focus on regional challenges and solutions at the Impact Hub Istanbul, Hollings Centre for International Development, business schools of Okan University and Altinbas University in Istanbul.

The CEO Seplaa further talked about how this programme will benefit trade and business in Pakistan and Turkey. This programme will bring business linkages from Turkey to Pakistan and vice versa, and it will promote the growth of regional social enterprise development. She shed some light on her upcoming Pakistan Turkey Impact Entrepreneurship book project as well, which will be published under ISW Press and think tank in the coming months of this year.

The Seplaa delegation comprising of Ammara Farooq Malik, Zahrs Wyne and Amal Malik will be visiting Turkey from 20th- 24th February.

Amal Malik has also been invited to speak at the Impact Hub Istanbul as the youngest social entrepreneur of Pakistan conducting an international social enterprise project on climate change adaptation from Pakistan at the age of 14. She will also be conducting activities with Syrian refugee children as part of the project in Istanbul.

The project launch event was followed by networking over tea and brief introductions of guests in the Seplaa Hub office.

After the partnership meetings and events in Istanbul, the programme is expected to have three training cohorts for Pakistani startups and executives in Lahore, which will then be followed by a resource book publication by September 2018.