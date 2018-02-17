Rao Anwar is the ‘brave child’ who survived fight against MQM: Zardari

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Friday came out in support of suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar, calling him a ‘brave child’ who survived the fight against the militant wing of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

The former president in his interview to a private media channel said, “Rao Anwar is among those brave children who survived the fight against MQM.”

“54 SHOs participated in operation under General Naseerullah Babar, among which 53 were killed, only he survived.”

Speaking on Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, he said that “everybody should step back and look at it again”.