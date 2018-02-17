Rangers apprehend 13 alleged criminals including two TTP men

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Saturday claimed to have arrested 13 alleged criminals, including two members of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), from different parts of the metropolis.

According to Rangers’ spokesman, the paramilitary forces carried out targeted raids in Kharadar area and apprehended two alleged members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The two were stated to be involved in target killings and extortion terrorist activities in the city. Meanwhile, a Rangers’ team conducted a search operation in Kharadar area and nabbed a Lyari gangster along with an activist of MQM-London Muhammad Raheel Kaleem.

Separately, during search operations in Gulshan-e-Mymar, Zaman town, Madina Colony and Kahradar, the rangers arrested nine criminals and recovered weapons, bullets, contraband, and drugs from their possession.

The detainees would be handed over to police for further legal formalities, said spokesman.