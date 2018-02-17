Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt NOT getting back together

Jennifer Aniston’s recent split from her husband of two years, Justin Theroux, sparked a whole lot of speculations and debate over whether the Friends actor was getting back together with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

While fans are currently shiping the two and hoping for a reunion between Pitt and Aniston, a spokesperson for Aniston dismissed all rumours and remarked rumours of Brad being her “shoulder to cry on” as “fabrication”.

A source close to Brad Pitt also said that while the actor is “sad” to hear the news about Jennifer’s split, he hasn’t “reached out to Jen, and has no plans to do so at this point.”

“They haven’t seen each other in ages. For well over a decade now they have lived totally separate lives and so not surprisingly, they have become totally different people than who they once were when they were together,” the source added.

Pitt, 54, and Aniston, 49, divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage. “They broke up, and they did it because they had serious issues. They’re not stupid. They remember why it didn’t work,” the source said, adding, “They’ve been over each other for longer than they were ever together. It is such ancient history.”

When it comes to the possibility of a new relationship, the source says their lives are simply too different from when they first met to make it work. “You add six kids on his side and each of them having their own assorted battle scars into the mix? Forget it. It’s not going to happen,” the source remarked.

While Aniston and Pitt have remained friendly over the years, the source says two aren’t especially close.

“They aren’t in regular contact, beyond an occasional text back and forth to wish each other the best when there’s been a new project or big event,” the source said.

Aniston and Theroux announced the end of their two-year marriage and nearly seven-year relationship in a joint statement on Thursday. The pair, who shared a mansion in the upscale Bel Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles, met on the set of the 2008 film Tropic Thunder in Hawaii and started dating in 2011.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” the former couple said in the statement released by Aniston’s publicist Stephen Huvane.

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

The statement said the couple would have kept the arrangement private, but wanted to make sure people heard the truth, “given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent.”

“Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another,” it continued.

It Aniston’s second marriage, who wed Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt in 2000, forming one of Tinseltown’s most glamorous couples at the time.

They divorced in 2005 after Pitt met Angelina Jolie, from whom he is now estranged, on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith. Theroux was in a relationship with stylist Heidi Bivens for 14 years but the 46-year-old had never been married before meeting Aniston.