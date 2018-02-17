India, Israel and America jointly planned Mumbai attacks: German author

ISLAMABAD: India, Israel and America jointly planned the Mumbai attacks but India directly blamed Pakistan for these attacks.

This was disclosed by German author Elias Davidsson in his book titled “Betrayal of India – Revisiting the 26/11 Evidence”.

The author made some amazing revelations in his book. He stated that Ajmal Kasab was arrested 20 days earlier and the facilitators of terrorists had used American telephone numbers.

It is further stated in the book that Pakistan had strongly condemned November 26, 2008, Mumbai attacks and offered the Indian government a transparent inquiry into the incident but India always avoided the court proceeding.

The disclosures made in Davidsson’s book strongly support the Pakistani stance.