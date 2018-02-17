After journalist, teacher ‘disappeared’ in Badin

After the arrest of Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz’s (JSQM) former member Rafaqat Jarwar, his cousin, a government school teacher in Badin has been picked up by the police and men in plain-clothed.

The men who arrived in police mobiles and other vehicles whisked away Ubaidullah Jarwar from a village some 70 kilometres from Badin earlier on Friday.

He is the cousin of Rafaqat Jarwar, a local journalist and Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) member, who was picked up on Thursday,

His cousin Naseerullah told a local publication that Ubaidullah was taken away just like his brother.

“My brother and cousin have no affiliation with any banned outfits, or nationalist for that matter, nor were they wanted in cases,” he asserted, adding that Badin SSP Abdul Qayyum Pitafi denies the police’s involvement in the detainments.

The local journalists and civil society also held a demonstration in Tando Bago, Talhar, Matli and other regions of Badin and demanded recovery of the missing men.

Last month, Sagheer Baloch, a Baloch student, had gone missing when he was detained by law enforcement agencies in Karachi, whereas Raza Khan, a peace right activist, went missing in the first of December last year, both have not returned yet. According to reports, intelligence agencies are behind their disappearances.

International bodies, including UN and Amnesty International, and national human right groups have severely criticised the extrajudicial practices in the country at various occassion.