Sohai Ali Abro’s Motorcycle Girl to release in April

LAHORE: Pakistani actress Sohai Ali Abro upcoming film Motorcycle Girl based on the life of Zenith Irfan is all set to release on April 20.

The biopic which is written and directed by Adnan Sarwar of Shah fame confirmed the news on his Twitter, where he wrote, “Happy to announce the release date of my new film. Motorcycle Girl in cinemas on April 20, 2018. Sohai Ali Abro as Zenith Irfan, the girl who made a bike journey from Lahore to Khunjerab to fulfill her deceased father’s dream and became an icon of women empowerment in the process.”

Happy to announce the release date of my new film. #MotorcycleGirl in cinemas on 20th April, 2018. Sohai Ali Abro as Zenith Irfan,the girl who made a bike journey from Lahore to Khanjerab to fulfil her deceased father’s dream & became an icon of women empowerment in the process. — Adnan Sarwar (@adnansarwar_1) February 14, 2018

In a recent interaction, Sarwar remarked, “The remarkable story of what Zenith did at such a young age caught my attention after Shah and I knew it was the right subject to turn into a film. I have scripted a fictional world around the core true story of her journey and I hope that Motorcycle Girl will help further the cause of women empowerment in Pakistan.”

Zenith Irfan was the first woman to undertake a solo journey across the country’s north “where it’s taboo for women to venture out unaccompanied, let alone riding solo on two wheels.” Her daring adventures, documented via Facebook on her blog as 1 Girl, 2 Wheels, have received tremendous appreciation from the public.

Colleagues and members of the film fraternity including Mahira Khan and Sanam Saeed expressed their excitement over the movie on social media.

Mann this is going to be good! All the best sohai and adnan! 💃🏽💯 https://t.co/JT46YUeoI2 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 15, 2018

Can’t wait!! All the best ! Great job in #aakhristation ep1! — Sanam Saeed (@sanammodysaeed) February 14, 2018

In order to fit into the challenging character, Sohai received rigorous motorcycle training and also accompanied Zenith Irfan on a bike journey from Lahore to Khunjerab during the shooting of the film.

Abro shared several behind the scenes on her Instagram.

