Senate elections: ECP accepts 23 nomination papers for FATA general seats

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday declared 23 nomination papers as valid for elections to Senate general seats from Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) while the nomination papers of four candidates were rejected.

According to the ECP, the candidates deemed valid to be nominated for the elections include Sajid Hussain Turi, Hidayat Ullah, Shamim Afridi, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Hillalur Rehman, Malik Najamul Hassan, Shoaib Hassan, Tahir Iqbal, Syed Akhonzada Chittan, Saleh, Faizur Rehman, Said Jamal, Shahid Hussain, Pir Muhammad Aqal Shah, Shahban Ali, Haji Khan, Ziaur Rehman, Malik Afzal Din Khan, Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal, Jangriz Khan and Nizam Uddin Khan.

The ECP further said that the nomination papers of four candidates that were rejected by the commission for the elections include Irfan Ullah, Haider Shah, Adnan Sattar and Shah Khalid.