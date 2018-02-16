Police arrest three including female student in GCU professor murder case

LAHORE: Police on Friday detained three people, including a female student, in connection with the murder of Government College University (GCU) professor Dr Tanzeem Akbar Cheema.

According to police, the deceased professor had last spoken with the student on the phone before he was fatally shot.

Earlier, Dr Tanzeem Akbar Cheema was shot dead on Wednesday morning allegedly after a struggle during an armed robbery.

While reports suggested that the professor was shot dead while resisting an armed robbery, unearthed evidence indicated that the incident was motivated by personal enmity, police said

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Dr Cheema was a professor at the GC University’s Botany Department.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif taking notice of Dr Tanzeem Akbar Cheema’s murder sought a report from the CCPO.