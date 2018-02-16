NAB says Nawaz Sharif owner of all assets held in children’s names

The supplementary references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al Azizia and Flagship Investments cases state that deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif is the true owner of all his assets, despite them being in his children’s names.

According to a Geo News report, Nawaz Sharif is the primary accused in the cases.

The supplementary references state that NAB conducted an investigation against Nawaz’s assets and even went to London in this regard. The references add that Nawaz failed to prove his innocence and refused to appear before the bureau for investigation.

Referring to the Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT), the supplementary reference mentions that the JIT report has enough evidence to take the proceedings further.

Earlier this week, NAB filed supplementary references in the Al-Azizia and Flagship references in the accountability court hearing corruption cases against Nawaz and his family.

Nawaz, sons Hasan and Hussain are accused in the two references.

According to reports, the supplementary references include new evidence and details of offshore companies owned by Hassan and Hussain Nawaz besides adding eight new witnesses in each reference.

Last week, Nawaz did not appear before the NAB Rawalpindi to record his statement with regards to the two references after having been summoned at the regional office.

The NAB had filed three interim corruption references against the Sharif family in September last year in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The references pertain to the Al Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz’s daughter Maryam and Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only, along with Nawaz and sons.

NAB had filed a supplementary reference in the Avenfield case on January 22.

Moreover, on Wednesday, NAB requested the Ministry of Interior to place Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar’s names on the Exit Control List (ECL), observing that the accused have not joined NAB’s investigations despite summons and could flee the country to escape legal process. Moreover, it requested for placement of Nawaz’s sons, Hussain and Hasan, on the ECP as well so they can be arrested on their return to Pakistan and be made a part of the investigation.