Man charged with sexual abuse of children to face court

OKARA: A man in Okara charged with sexually abusing and filming schoolchildren will be presented before a court on Friday.

The suspect, Yousuf, who works for Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) as a lineman, used to sexually abuse and film schoolchildren and blackmail them, police said earlier this week.

He was charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act, including sexual abuse clauses, said ASP Dipalpur Nosherwan Ali Chandeo.

According to the latest revelation from the ongoing probe against the suspect, one of the victims alleged that Yousuf continued to blackmail him for eight years, even after the victim left Okara and moved to Lahore.

Videos of the heinous acts were also seized from the accused and sent to forensics, police said.