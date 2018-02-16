IHC sacks judge over taking bribe in Axact fake degrees case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) sacked an additional district and sessions judge, Pervaiz-ul-Qadir Memon, from service on Thursday after a confession made by him of receiving Rs5 million for acquitting Shoaib Sheikh in Axact fake degree scandal case, a notification issued by IHC Registrar Raja Jawwad Hassan said.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had taken a suo moto action on the scandal and had ordered IHC and Sindh High Court to conclude the appeals against Shoaib’s acquittal within a few weeks.

Pervaiz-ul-Qadir had granted bail to Shoaib Sheikh over the fake degree case in October 2016.

The issue came under the spotlight in May 2016 when The New York Times published an article, alleging Axact of selling fake degrees online through hundreds of fictitious schools.