Seeing a suicide bombers body in one piece for the first time: CTD official on Rao Anwar unique suicide attack

KARACHI: “The bodies of two alleged suicide bombers who reportedly targeted former senior superintendent police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar are still unidentified and in the morgue,” said a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) official on Thursday while speaking to a local news channel.

The case is a unique one of its kind as unlike all suicide attacks, the attacker’s body is still in one piece and fell far away from Rao Anwar’s armoured vehicle.

Monitoring the crime scene following the alleged incident, CTD officer Omar Khattab said that he has yet to see a suicide attack where the body of the attacker was still in one piece, despite having worked on several cases related to suicide bombings.

On January 16, Rao Anwar had claimed of being the target of a suicide attack while he was at Link Road on the way from his office in Gadap to his house in Malir Cantt.

Notwithstanding Anwar’s claim, the alleged attacker’s body was in intact, in one piece, and only burnt badly.

Two of the attacker’s accomplices were also reportedly killed in an exchange of fire with the police. The three bodies were shifted to the Chhipa Welfare Foundation morgue near FTC after the incident and soon after, Rao was embroiled in the Naqeebullah murder case.

However, a few days after the alleged suicide attack on the former SSP Malir, one body was identified as Saeed Gul, a resident of Fareed Colony in Orangi Town. The identified accused’s family had retaliated by stating that they had no ties to terrorists and that Saeed Gul was being wrongly accused.

Morgue authorities have informed that although numerous people have come to identify the bodies, nobody has claimed them yet.

Proceedings against the former SSP Malir commenced in the Naqeebullah murder case soon after the alleged ‘attack’. The case’s investigation was transferred to the CTD.

“A suicide bomber hit his motorcycle with my armoured vehicle when my convoy reached Malir Cantt area via a link road. He blew himself up after he fell down on the road,” SSP Rao Anwar told reporters after the incident.

“His accomplices then opened fire on my convoy. My jawans retaliated from inside the APC [armoured personnel carrier] and killed the two attackers,” he added.

A few militants also reportedly managed to escape under the cover of fire while the police and Rangers were busy in conducting a search operation in the area.

After the attack, extra contingent of police and Rangers reached the site, cordoned off the area and collected evidence. Experts from the bomb disposal squad also reached the site, where media was not allowed to enter.