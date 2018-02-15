NA body discuss budgetary proposals for Interior Ministry

Lawmakers suggest issuance of arms licenses to people for their ‘self-defence’ due to prevailing order

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior Affairs on Wednesday discussed the budgetary proposals, relating to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for next financial year of the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

The committee met here at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of MNA Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan. It was directed by the committee that heads/in-charges of the departments concerned would attend the next meeting of the committee for detailed discussion and finalisation of the projects.

The committee unanimously confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting held on January 2, 2018. The committee examined the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and decided that the bill may be recommended, with minor amendments, for submission to the National Assembly for passing the bill.

The report of the Sub-Committee on Interior, appointed under the convenership of Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, to review visa policy relating to Pakistan-origin having dual nationality was adopted by the Standing Committee. The issue of banning prohibited arms licenses was again discussed by the committee.

It was pointed out that the arms licenses was a source of income for the state, and ban on prohibited arms licenses was also resulting in an increase in corruption as people try to use unfair means to get favour regarding the prohibited arms licenses. Due to the prevailing law and order situation, the committee suggested that public may be facilitated with the licenses for their self-defence.

The committee examined the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and decided that the bill may be deferred till its next meeting for further discussion. The committee examined the Employment of Children (Amendment) Bill, 2016 and recommended that the bill may not be passed by the assembly.

The committee examined the National Database and Registration Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and recommended that the bill may not be passed by the assembly. The committee examined the Children (Pledging of Labour) (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and recommended that the bill may not be passed by the assembly.

Syed Iftikhar-ul-Hassan, Nauman Islam Shaikh, Shaikh Salahuddin, Naeema Kishwer Khan, Sher Akber Khan, Asad Umar and Aliya Kamran attended the meeting. Senior officers from the Interior Ministry, NACTA, Ministry of Law and Justice, NADRA and Passport Office were also present on the occasion.