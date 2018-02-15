‘Liars’ Imran, Zardari will be defeated in upcoming elections: Shehbaz

BUREWALA: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif, during a gathering of party workers at Burewala on Thursday termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari as liars and claimed that Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) would sweep the next general elections, “defeating both the liars”.

Criticising political rivals, Punjab CM stated that Imran Khan was an “IG of liars” adding that “Khan and Zardari did nothing their provinces and cannot even show their faces in the provinces they have their government in”.

He further suggested that both the leaders wished to halt progress in Punjab by calling strikes, however, PML-N would not let their agenda be fulfilled.

Shehbaz further said that Zardari should bring back wealth looted from the country before he accuses other leaders of corruption.

“If we get a chance, we will turn Peshawar and Quetta into the next Lahore,” said the PML-N leader.

Referring to PML-N’s recent surprise victory in NA-154 by-polls, the chief minister said Jahangir Tareen had spent billions, yet victory “by God was handed to a candidate who roamed among the people and not in helicopters”.

He also said the government has fulfilled its promises and has ensured that the country no longer faces power outages. Punjab CM added that building of roads in rural areas ensured people’s progress and also promised to upgrade medical facilities in the rural areas of the province.

“There is a hospital under construction in Burewala. CT scan machines are being installed in all hospitals of Punjab.”

Shehbaz also promised the construction of an agricultural university in the area and a construction of a bridge on river Sutlej.

Before reaching the rally venue, Shehbaz inaugurated an E-library at Vehari’s sports stadium, a special education center and a slow learners institute.

He also inaugurated Rescue 1122 service in Burewala district, a mobile health unit in Vehari District and ordered up-gradation of DHQ Hospital to a 300-bed facility.